Clothes made out of mushrooms and other fungi facts

Stella McCartney These clothes are made using mushroom leather

You'd think there isn't mush-room in the fashion industry for new ideas anymore but designer Stella McCartney has come up with a really fun-gi idea.

She's created the first ever clothing made of mushroom leather. Yes, you read that correctly...clothes made out of mushrooms.

Mushroom leather clothing is made using something called mycelium, which is the root part of the fungus family.

The world famous designer, McCartney, is an outspoken vegan who has campaigned against the environmental impact of leather production, which comes from animals.

Farming animals for food and fashion is a leading contributor to climate change and is linked to global warming, deforestation and water pollution.

The mushroom leather, unlike other fake leathers, is entirely natural and biodegradable, which means it won't damage the planet.

But, it's not the only amazing use for mushrooms. Here are five totally cool and awesome mushroom facts.

Just another manic...mushroom

At least 350 different types of mushrooms are eaten by humans as food.

This includes truffles which can be sold for thousands of pounds, quorn and those in marmite and cheese.

Scientists believe that more than 2,000 new fungi are discovered every year and can even be found growing in the human finger nail.

Humans eat more than £32.5 billion worth of mushrooms every year.

Vitamin D-elicious

The average white mushroom contains more antioxidants than most other vegetables.

Antioxidants are used by the cells in the body to fight off illnesses and diseases including cancer.

They also produce lots of Vitamin D which humans need to keep bones, teeth and muscles healthy.

The first ever antibiotic produced was penicillin, and it came from a type of fungus called Penicillium fungi.

Penicillin is used to treat infections in the human body, including in the ear, chest, throat and on the skin.

Scientists now believe that, in the future, more species of fungi will be used to fight infections.

Packing mush?

Getty Images

As well as potential to be used in the fashion world, mushrooms can be used as a packaging material.

The material mycelium - which is made of the root part of mushrooms - has been used by companies like Ikea and Dell for packaging.

These companies use it because it's robust but also is really environmentally friendly and biodegrades within weeks of use.

As well as this, mushrooms can be used to create vibrant dyes.

When mixed with a solvent, mushrooms can make nearly every colour in the rainbow.

Plastic car parts, synthetic rubber and Lego are all made using an acid found in a fungus.

Glowing reviews

Getty Images

Scientists believe that there are more than 75 species of mushroom that glow in the dark.

The story goes that more than a 100 years ago, a scientist called George Gardner visited Brazil and saw loads of children playing in the street with what he thought were giant fireflies.

It turned out that they were playing with giant rotting mushrooms which glowed in the dark.

The strange thing is that scientists haven't really worked out WHY the mushrooms grow in the dark.

In fact, more than 90% of the estimated 3.8 million fungi in the world are a bit of a mystery to science.

Ancient approval

Getty Images

Next time you tuck into a giant garlic Portobello mushroom, spare a thought for people living in Ancient Egypt.

They referred to mushrooms as the plant of immortality according to hieroglyphics from more than 4,600 years ago.

They were held in such high regard that commoners weren't allowed to touch them.

Only royalty were allowed to eat them.