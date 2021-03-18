Dani Harmer reveals she will be in Tracy Beaker music video

Dani Harmer the star of CBBC series Tracy Beaker has told Newsround that she will appear in the music video for the song 'Someday' - the theme tune from the TV series.

The song is being released by R&B singer Keisha White - the original singer for the TV series theme, which was first heard in 2002.

Dani explained that she and co-star Emma Maggie Davies who plays her daughter in My Mum Tracy Beaker will both appear in the video: "Keisha White gave birth to a beautiful baby literally days ago, so isn't able to appear in the video," she said.

"So they asked me and lovely Emma who plays Jess Beaker to be in the video, which is just super exciting!

"I've never really get to be a pop-star so I was enjoying every single second of it!"