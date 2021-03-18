Man Utd: Women's team to play at Old Trafford for first time

Getty Images

Old Trafford is the iconic home stadium of Manchester United but for several years it hasn't been home for Man United women's team, until now.

The women's side are set to play a match at Old Trafford for the very first time on 27 March when they face West Ham in the Women's Super League.

United who are currently third in the table, have never played at Old Trafford since forming in 2018.

Manchester United manager Casey Stoney said: "Playing at Old Trafford will obviously be a special moment in the history of this team and it's a fantastic opportunity to showcase the women's game, which has seen huge growth over the last few years.

Marcus Rashford, first team player for the men's side wrote on twitter: "Yes Man Utd Women exactly where they deserve to be. There's no feeling like playing at OT. Enjoy it, we are rooting for you."

Twitter/ Marcus Rashford

Man United's women's team have been playing their home games at Leigh Sports Village, the 12000 capacity ground is also home to rugby league team Leigh Centurions as well as United's under-19 and under-23 teams.

Unfortunately Old Trafford which can hold 74,000 people will be empty when United's women play there for the first time because of coronavirus restrictions.

"We, of course, will miss our fans. They are such an important part of this club and we have felt their amazing support from afar throughout the season," said Casey Stoney.

"We are all eager to get them back in the stands as soon as possible and hope that there will be many more opportunities to play at Old Trafford in the future."

Also on 27 March, Spurs Women will play rivals Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It's the second season in a row that the game has been played in the 60,000 seat stadium and although no fans will be allowed in this time, a WSL-record 38,262 spectators watched last year.

This time around fans can watch for free online through the club's website.

A statement on the site said that the stadium will try to recreate the home atmosphere by printing the home-made designs from fans which will be displayed on flags and banners: "Spurs Women want you to be there in spirit by providing flags and banners for us to display in the stadium," the club said on their website.