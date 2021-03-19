Iceland is a hotspot for volcanic activity, and movements in the ground like mini earthquakes are nothing out of the ordinary.

Most are not strong enough to feel, but over the last few weeks there have been more than 30,000 recorded tremors and people living in the south-west of the island say they're being kept awake at night because of them!Scientists in the region say the amount of movement suggests a volcanic eruption is on its way but that it is not expected to be an explosive or dangerous one.Iceland's government says the risk to people and local towns and cities is extremely low, and that they are very well prepared to deal with any possible scenario.Local geologist Helga tells us a bit more about what's happening.