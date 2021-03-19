play
Watch Newsround

Why are there so many earthquakes in Iceland at the moment?

Iceland is a hotspot for volcanic activity, and movements in the ground like mini earthquakes are nothing out of the ordinary.

Most are not strong enough to feel, but over the last few weeks there have been more than 30,000 recorded tremors and people living in the south-west of the island say they're being kept awake at night because of them!Scientists in the region say the amount of movement suggests a volcanic eruption is on its way but that it is not expected to be an explosive or dangerous one.Iceland's government says the risk to people and local towns and cities is extremely low, and that they are very well prepared to deal with any possible scenario.Local geologist Helga tells us a bit more about what's happening.

Watch more videos

Why are there so many earthquakes in Iceland at the moment?
Video

Why are there so many earthquakes in Iceland at the moment?

What is colour blindness and how does it affect people?
Video

What is colour blindness and how does it affect people?

Why do names and how they're pronounced matter?
Video

Why do names and how they're pronounced matter?

'I can't believe that actually happened!'
Video

'I can't believe that actually happened!'

Meet the British table tennis star advising the White House
Video

Meet the British table tennis star advising the White House

The circus comes to school!
Video

The circus comes to school!

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Strange News: The week's strangest news
Video

Strange News: The week's strangest news

Lockdown continues to impact children's access to play
Video

Lockdown continues to impact children's access to play

Your Mother's Day messages
Video

Your Mother's Day messages

Your back to school questions answered by professor
Video

Your back to school questions answered by professor

'We should celebrate science in the pandemic'
Video

'We should celebrate science in the pandemic'

'Art and music are the same - it's about being creative'
Video

'Art and music are the same - it's about being creative'

'We want clear masks in all schools'
Video

'We want clear masks in all schools'

Raya and the Last Dragon: Why is this movie a big deal?
Video

Raya and the Last Dragon: Why is this movie a big deal?

Your Planet: Environment and nature
Video

Your Planet: Environment and nature

How does it feel to be back at school?
Video

How does it feel to be back at school?

Meghan and Harry: The story so far
Video

Meghan and Harry: The story so far

Government minister: 'Hopefully no more school bubbles being sent home'
Video

Government minister: 'Hopefully no more school bubbles being sent home'

Explore the Scottish landscape in Minecraft
Video

Explore the Scottish landscape in Minecraft

How is the UK's cladding crisis affecting kids?
Video

How is the UK's cladding crisis affecting kids?

Meet the robots helping to tackle loneliness in Japan
Video

Meet the robots helping to tackle loneliness in Japan

Radio 1's Mollie King talks about her dyslexia
Video

Radio 1's Mollie King talks about her dyslexia

The Big Question: How are planets named?
Video

The Big Question: How are planets named?

Education Minister answers YOUR questions!
Video

Education Minister answers YOUR questions!

Flora and Ulysses: Hear from the stars of Disney's new film!
Video

Flora and Ulysses: Hear from the stars of Disney's new film!

Top Stories

Comic Relief Plans on red circle
play
1:05

YOUR plans for Red Nose Day

Karim Zeroual

What are you doing for Comic Relief 2021?

comments
Dani Harmer and Keisha White in front of a Tracy Beaker themed background.

Tracy Beaker star will appear in theme tune music video

comments
Newsround Home