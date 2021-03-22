Commonwealth Games2022: Mascot for Birmingham games designed by 10-year-old

Birmingham2022 Emma Lou was surprised by Perry in her garden!

The official mascot for the 2022 Commonwealth Games has been revealed and here he is!

Perry, the patchwork bull was inspired by a drawing by 10-year-old Emma Lou from Bolton who won a nationwide competition to design the mascot for the Games which will take place in Birmingham next year.

Emma's design will now feature on merchandise and will even become an augmented computerisation which can appear in your home!

"I feel as if I'm in a dream!" said Emma when she found out her design would become reality.

"I think the mascot is great, he looks so cute. I am really excited to come to the Commonwealth Games and it will be amazing to see Perry in the Opening Ceremony."

Getty Images The huge shopping and leisure centre in Birmingham is called the Bullring and inspired Emma's design of Perry

Perry's colourful design features hundreds of hexagons, and Emma explains why:

"I chose a bull because of the Bullring in Birmingham, and I decided to use hexagons because they are the strongest shape and the whole world depends on each other."

Emma wasn't the only one who had an input into Perry's design.

More than 50 local children across Birmingham and the West Midlands took part in tasks to develop the mascot's characteristics, values and movements, helping to inspire Perry's personality.

Birmingham 2022 This version of Perry could be in your living room soon!

These personality traits may be seen when Perry comes to life... in your living room!

Using a smart phone, Perry will be the first Games mascot who can be brought to life using augmented reality technology.

"Users can summon an animated, 3D version of Perry into their living rooms, pose for pictures with him, and can share their photos on social media", say the organisers of the Games.