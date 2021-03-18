Nearly half of the UK adult population has now had a coronavirus jab - that's more than 24 million people.

Since the UK went into lockdown more than a year ago, a number of vaccines have been developed to help protect people from the virus.

Vaccines work by preparing a person's immune system so it can identify and fight against a particular disease if they're exposed to it.

You've been sending in loads of questions, so Ricky put them to Dr Elisabetta Groppelli who is a virologist and global health expert at St George's University of London.