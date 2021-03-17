Comic Relief 2021: What are you doing for Red Nose Day?

Comic Relief This year's red noses are plastic free and recyclable

Comic Relief also known as Red Nose Day is all about doing something funny to raise money! So what have you got planned?

This year's theme is 'Share A Smile' and lots of celebs and schools will be taking part.

Here at Newsround we want you to send us pictures or videos of your fancy-dress costumes, challenges, fundraising and of course your red noses!

Some of the pictures and videos might be included on TV or on our website.

So what's Comic Relief all about?

Red Nose Day raises money for people and families that need extra support with things like their mental health, homelessness or other difficult situations.

Over the last 35 years, Comic Relief has raised more than £1.4 billion! Money raised this year is also going to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Comic Relief co-founder, Sir Lenny Henry said: "Of course we want to raise as much money as possible for people who really need it in the UK and around the world.

"But we also want to make you smile and bring you some laughter over the coming weeks!"

So far a number of celebrities including the Blue Peter team and Radio presenter Roman Kemp have taken on challenges or spoken about important issues that the charity can help with.

One challenge involved young racing car driver Billy Monger completing a 140 mile triathlon event where he walked, kayaked and cycled across England...in just four days!

What makes that achievement even more incredible is that Billy lost both of his legs in a racing crash four years ago.

Comic Relief Monger had never used a kayak before training began for the Comic Relief challenge

So when is Red Nose Day?

Red Nose Day is on Friday 19 March with the Comic Relief show also on Friday at 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

The show will include several more celebrity appearances including Harry Styles in a special 'Treat People with Kindness' challenge and Justin Bieber, who will perform his new single Hold On.

Other ways to get involved

Comic Relief Karim is ready to 'Share a Smile'

CBBC will also be getting involved, with an interactive Red Nose map on the website, which will show just how smiley the UK has become.

Newsround, Blue Peter, Saturday Mash Up and CBBC HQ will be sharing some top jokes sent in by kids around the UK too.

