Tracy Beaker: Theme tune to be released as a single

BBC/Getty

Fans of Tracy Beaker may have wondered if the theme tune would come out as a single someday...

Well, proving your dreams will see you through - it's true, the song is now being officially released.

Actor Dani Harmer who plays Tracy in the popular CBBC series announced on Twitter: "Guys!!! I am the most excited because the Tracy Beaker theme tune is being released as a SINGLE!!!!! BEST. NEWS. EVER!!"

The track, called 'Someday', is being released by R&B singer Keisha White who is the original singer for the TV series theme tune which was first heard in 2002.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. My Mum Tracy Beaker: Meet Tracy and Jess Beaker (Feb 2021)

In 2019, Stormzy sampled the song on his track 'Superheroes', from his second album 'Heavy Is The Head'.

The song, which celebrates the black youth of Britain, ends with the grime star singing lyrics from 'Someday'.

At the time Stormzy explained how significant the song is, because it has been heard by so many people growing up: "That is one of the most prominent pieces of black British music, in terms of R&B. That's Keisha White singing - wonderful - I love Keisha White!"

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Ricky chats to author Dame Jacqueline Wilson about all things Tracy Beaker

Now the song in full is being released and will be available on streaming services from 26 March.

Following the news on twitter, one user replied to Dani Harmer saying: "This is brilliant, this tune always cheers me up!"

Meanwhile another posted: "Not sure why this has taken 20 years but I'm still ecstatic," to which Dani replied: "Better late then never right!" and added that she's going to set it as her ring-tone.

What other TV theme tunes should be released as singles? Let us know in the comments.