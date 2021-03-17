Regent honeyeater: Rare Australian bird 'has forgotten its song'

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Listen to the sound of the regent honeyeaters' song

A rare bird in Australia has become so threatened that some young ones are failing to learn how to sing their own song.

Scientists say the regent honeyeater, which once had a large population, is now critically endangered with only 300 left in the wild.

"They don't get the chance to hang around with other honeyeaters and learn what they're supposed to sound like," explained Dr Ross Crates, a member of the Difficult Bird Research Group at the Australian National University.

His team are now trying to protect the birds' song by teaching captive honeyeaters the songs of their wild relatives.

'Singing weird songs'

The original plan was just to find some of the birds in the wild but, during this search, Dr Crates started to notice birds that were "singing weird songs".

He said: "They didn't sound anything like a regent honeyeater - they sounded like different species."

"As young birds, when they leave the nest and go out into the big wide world, they need to associate with other, older males so they can listen to them sing and repeat that song over time."

Lachlan L. Hall Birds use song to establish territory and find a mate

But young regent honeyeater males are unable to find other males and hear their songs now that their population is so small.

"So they end up learning the songs of other species," Dr Crates explained.

The research showed that the natural song of the regent honeyeater has "disappeared" in about one in 10 birds.

Boosting bird numbers

Mick Roderick The researchers think that teaching captive-bred birds to sing could help conservation efforts

Scientists are now using recordings of wild birds to teach captive honeyeaters their own song.

"We hope that if they hear what they should be singing, they will learn to sing it themselves," said Dr Crates.

These birds born in captivity will then be able to mate with females when they're eventually released into the wild to help boost numbers.