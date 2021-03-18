Animal Crossing: Farting whoopee cushion pranks are being introduced in a new update

Nintendo

Pardon?! Yes, you heard correctly - farting is coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Nintendo is releasing a big spring update on 18 March, which will add lots of new features like a collaboration with Sanrio, new custom design features, and seasonal items.

As well as this, it is also introducing the whoopee cushion item to the game as part of celebrations for April Fools Day on 1 April.

Players will be able to prank their friends by using a whoopee cushion to make it sound like they're farting when they sit on it!

There will be different coloured whoopee cushions available from Nook Shopping each day, beginning on 26 March.

What else is coming in the update?

Nintendo Animal Crossing: New Horizons will soon be turning one!

It's coming up to a year since Animal Crossing: New Horizons was first released on 20 March 2020, and to celebrate, Nintendo is adding a special celebration cake into the game.

Nintendo is also adding customization features to umbrellas, small flags, and photo stands as well as 50 new slots to both the Normal Custom Design mode and Pro Custom Design mode.

From 1-30 April things will get pretty glamorous on the island as Prom-themed outfits and decorations will be added to the game.

In Animal Crossing, April also means Bunny Day, and fans will get to celebrate it in game with the return of Zipper and a variety of eggs.

What do you think about the whoopee cushions? Will you be trying them out?