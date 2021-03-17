These lions have been enjoying playing in the snow at a zoo in the US.

The state of Colorado in the US has been hit by a huge blizzard in the last week, which has blanketed it in heavy snow.

Around 27.1 inches (around 68cm) of snow fell, and it was the fourth snowiest storm the city of Denver has experienced.

All this snow has meant that the animals living in Denver Zoo have been taking advantage of the white stuff.

The zoo shared this video on their social media of the lions and hyenas experiencing snow, saying: "Lions spend most of their day finding ways to keep cool, so actually our lions love the snow!"

Do you think they wanna build a snow-cat?