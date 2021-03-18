Blossom: Which is your favourite flowering tree or bush?

NT Images & Martin Freeman

Lots of people have been spending more time outside and feeling boosted by nature during the last year.

A study commissioned for the conservation charity National Trust found that 65 percent of people questioned said that spending time in nature or watching it from their window has helped their mood during lockdown.

The charity is planting more blossom trees to try and help people across the UK access and enjoy nature.

It has also launched a campaign encouraging people to take pictures of the blossom they see when they are out and about and post them on social media.

Recent cooler weather has delayed some blossom from coming out but it is expected once temperatures rise there will be an explosion of beautiful pink, white and green flowers.

Spring is almost here and lots of trees and bushes are putting out blossom, we want to know which type you like best.

Hugh Mothersole In Japan there is a festival each year when cherry trees come into bloom

Plant conservation specialist at the National Trust, Simon Toomer said: "Blossom watching is a simple pleasure that can help lift our spirits over the next few months. It can be seen on city streets, in gardens, public parks, throughout the countryside and even out of the window, for some lucky people.

"Lockdown will make local enjoyment of blossom even more powerful this spring, because blossom is nature's reminder that life and renewal are returning, and that there is fresh hope for people's lives as we emerge from the worst impacts of the pandemic."