The Duke of Edinburgh: Out of hospital after heart operation

Getty Images

The Duke of Edinburgh has left hospital and is said to be in good spirits.

Prince Phillip, who is the Queen's husband, was taken to King Edward VII's hospital on 19 February after feeling unwell.

He was later moved to a different hospital called St Bartholomew's where he had a special medical procedure for a pre-existing heart condition on 3 March.

The procedure was a success and after a few weeks of recovery back in King Edward VII's hospital, he is now able to return home.

EPA Prince Phillip was taken by car as he left the hospital

The Duke of Edinburgh is 99 years old, and has been to hospital a few times over the last few years for treatment, but at 28 nights in total, this is the longest time he has spent there.

The exact reason for why he was taken to hospital has not been shared but Buckingham Palace said at the time it was not related to coronavirus.

During his stay at King Edward VII hospital, the Duke was visited by his son Charles, the Prince of Wales.

Prince Philip and the Queen, have spent the most recent lockdown living at Windsor Castle with a small group of household staff, nicknamed the HMS Bubble.