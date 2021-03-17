Covid-19: Where are we up to with vaccines?

Getty Images The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is one of three vaccines that have approved for use in the UK so far

It has been almost one year since the UK first went into lockdown to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

A number of vaccinations were developed to help protect people from the virus. Vaccines work by preparing a person's immune system so it can identify and fight against a particular disease they're exposed to.

Now, more than 24 million people across the country have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

How many coronavirus vaccines were made?

Several coronavirus vaccines have been developed in different countries to help tackle the spread of the virus.

So far, three vaccinations have been approved for use in the UK - the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine developed by two companies based in the American and Germany, the Moderna vaccine which was made by a US pharmaceutical company and the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine created by the university of Oxford and medicine company AstraZeneca.

These vaccines had to go through lots of testing to ensure they would be safe to use. Another vaccine, which is called Novavax, has also been developed and it's been shown to be 89.3% effective at preventing Covid-19 during trials. It's currently being looked at by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to determine whether it'll be safe to use in the UK.

Which vaccines are people being offered in the UK?

The UK is currently receiving doses of two of the vaccines approved by MHRA; the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs. The Moderna vaccine isn't available for use in the UK yet.

The development of Covid-19 vaccines has been welcomed by many and the government set out specific plans for their rollout in order to ensure the most vulnerable are protected.

Older people, particularly those living in care homes, and those with health conditions have been prioritised for the Covid vaccine.

The government's priority groups for the coronavirus vaccine 1. Residents living in and staff working in care homes for older adults 2. People aged 80 and over and frontline health and social care workers 3. All those 75 years of age and over 4. Those aged 70 and over and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals including people who are shielding (not including pregnant women and those under 16 years of age) 5. People aged 65 and over 6. Adults aged 16 to 65 years in an at-risk group (includes those with health conditions) 7. People aged 60 and over 8. All those 55 years of age and over 9. Those aged 50 and over 10. The rest of the population (over the age of 18)

Who's had the vaccine so far?

Getty Images All those over the age of 50 have or are being offered the vaccine during the first phase

The UK government is aiming to offer the vaccine to 32 million people in the top nine priority groups by 15 April. Those over the age of 50, care home residents, healthcare workers including doctors and nurses, people who've been shielding throughout the coronavirus pandemic and those with underlying health conditions are expected to all have offered their first dose of the vaccine by the middle of next month in what has been described as the 'first phase'. This may include some of your grandparents and parents too.

The government's initial goal was to see 15 million people from the top four priority groups receive their first jab by mid-February, a target which it successfully hit.

One month on, and more than 24 million people across the country have now received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, with around 1.6 million also receiving their second jab.

JACOB KING / PRESS ASSOCIATION Margaret, who is a granny from Northern Ireland, became the first person to receive a vaccination against the coronavirus

90-year-old Margaret Keenan from Northern Ireland became the first person in the UK to receive a Covid vaccination in December last year.

The next group of people who receive will be those between the ages of 18 and 49 who don't have existing health conditions, with the oldest people within this range being offered the vaccine first. The goal is for all eligible people in the country to have been offered the vaccine by 31 July.

What happens once people have received the vaccine?

A person getting the Covid vaccine reduces the chance of them getting ill with Covid-19. However, it can take a few weeks for the body to develop immunity. Also, like all vaccines, there is no guarantee that it'll be fully effective.

Although the coronavirus vaccine can prevent someone from becoming ill with Covid, it's not yet known whether it can protect a person from either catching or passing on the virus.

Getty Images Restrictions are still in place across the UK nations to help ensure people stay protected

As a result of this, the government isn't able to lift restrictions completely straightaway and those who've received the vaccine are still expected to follow the guidelines in place to ensure other people remain protected.

At the moment, social distancing, the wearing of face masks and frequent hand washing are being encouraged in each of the UK nations.

Guidance around lockdowns are specific to each nation, with the timeline for the easing of restrictions being set out in England, Scotland and Wales.

In England, the government have set out a four stage plan for easing the country out of lockdown. This is dependent on infection rates and the current vaccine rollout appears to be having a positive impact, with infection levels falling consistently since the beginning of the year.

If all goes to plan, all legal limits on social contact are expected to be removed by 21 June.

What vaccination plans are in place for children?

There are currently no plans for children to receive the vaccine as they are less likely to become very unwell if they do get contract the virus.

However, some young people who are classed as 'critically extremely vulnerable' could be eligible for the jab.

Sixteen-year-old Esther, who has a blood condition, became one of the youngest people in the UK to receive the coronavirus vaccine last month.

A trial is currently being run by Oxford University to test how well the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine works in children and what side-effects they may develop. In total, up to 300 children between the ages of six and 17 are expected to take part.

What about the rest of the world?

Getty Images The rollout of coronavirus vaccines has been a lot slower across Africa

So far, more than 335 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines have been given to people in more than 100 countries worldwide.

America and China have given the most doses to their citizens with 107 million and 53 million vaccinations administered respectively. India has provided its citizens with almost 30 million doses so far. Vaccination programmes in Europe are also well and truly underway.

However, lots of African countries are yet to have received any doses of coronavirus vaccines. The majority of countries on the continent have signed up for deliveries of vaccine supplies through something known as the Covax scheme, which aims to make sure that vaccines are distributed fairly among all nations, rich and poor.

There have been calls to ensure developing countries aren't left behind when it comes to vaccinating the global population.