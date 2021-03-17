Dennis the Menace: Happy 70th Birthday Dennis!

A Beano Studios Product © DC Thomson 2021 He's always been a ten-year-old school boy but it's clear to see how Dennis has changed over his 70 years! This special illustration was drawn by long time Beano artist Nigel Parkinson

Everyone's favourite rebel in red and black stripes is 70 years old!

Dennis (formally known as 'Dennis the Menace') celebrates 70 years since his first appearance in the popular children's comic, Beano, on 17 March.

We know what you are thinking... he's looking good for 70 years old! But in actual fact, the creators of the cheeky chap say he will always be 10 years old.

Here are a few more interesting facts about the prankster who's been causing havoc for the last seven decades.

Beano Studios The special birthday edition of the comic features guest editor Joe Sugg

Dennis first appeared on March 17 1951, and was first brought to life by illustrator David Law, who continued to draw him until 1970.

Strangely, the first three artists to draw Dennis were all called David, and by pure coincidence, an American comic - also called Dennis the Menace - was released on exactly the same day!

His first ever story involved being told he was not allowed to walk on the grass at a local park, and of course he bent the rules a little.

His first words in the Beano were "Keep off the grass, huh!", but as you can see from the original drawing below, things didn't end well for the troublemaker.

Many famous faces have made guest appearances in the Beano over the years, including Simon Cowell, Andy Murray and One Direction, with Dennis even meeting royalty!

Dennis first appeared in full colour in 1954, and the reason behind his trademark stripy jumper was all down to ink - red and black were the two strongest colours of ink available to printers in the 1950s!

DC Thomson Charles and Camilla's cartoon figures met some of Bash Street most notorious characters

He has built a loyal following over the years and now has over a million members in his fan club, including a movie star! Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movie franchise is reportedly a huge fan.

Dennis' dog Gnasher arrived on the scene in 1968 when Dennis found him wandering the streets of Beanotown! He is an Abyssinian wire-haired tripe hound. But the artist at the time was asked to draw a dog which looked like Dennis but with four legs.