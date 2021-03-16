Fall Guys Season 4: Astronauts, Aliens and Among Us?

Mediatonic/Epic Games

The next Fall Guys Season is coming, and it looks like it's going to be out of this world!

A new trailer for Season 4 has just dropped and fans are pretty excited because a crossover with Among Us has been teased.

Following on from Season 2's medieval theme, and Season 3's snowy theme, it looks like Season 4 will be blasting off into the future.

The new season will launch on 22 March, but until then, here is what we know so far...

What will the new theme be?

Mediatonic/Epic Games

The new season takes place in the future, (in the year 4041 to be precise!) and it looks like it might be set in space.

Mediatonic said there will be "astronauts, alien invaders and even mysterious Beans In Black" as well as new emotes and skins.

The trailer features some teases for the season, like light bridges, airlifts, and a capture the battery-type minigame.

They also announced that there would be seven new Rounds, and hinted at some of their names including: Roll On, Skyline Stumble, Big Shots and Power Trip.

Will there be an Among Us crossover?

Mediatonic/Epic Games

As well as a futuristic new look, the makers also teased a possible collaboration with the game Among Us.

"There's definitely something a bit 'suspicious' about that new trailer..." said Mediatonic.

At the end of the trailer a Fall Guy bean in an Among Us skin falls into some lava, and the words "Fall Guy was ejected. 1 Imposter remains" appear on screen.

At the moment there is no official confirmation that an Among Us skin will be in the game, if it will cost money, or if there will be an Among Us mini-game.

What do you think? Are you excited for the new season? Let us know in the comments below!