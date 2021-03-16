Schools and mental health: Dr Alex announces plan for 'mentally healthy schools'

DrAlexGeorge/Instagram

All primary and secondary schools in the UK will be given access to online information about mental well-being.

Dr Alex George - who the prime minister recently appointed as Youth Mental Health Ambassador - has been working with the charities Heads Together and the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families.

Their Mentally Healthy Schools campaign is being extended to include secondary schools, as well as primaries which already had access to the resources.

What does the Youth Mental Health Ambassador do? Dr Alex advises the government. His role is all about helping to shape children's mental health education and support in schools.

It comes after a recent report from the Anna Freud Centre found that 93% of children want mental health teaching to be brought into the classroom.

Over 3000 young people across the UK aged between 11 and 19 were asked about their mental health and well-being as part of the survey.

Almost a quarter said one of the main benefits of discussing the subject in class, would be that it's easier than talking to family. Over half (52%) said they'd talk to a member of staff in school or college about any concerns.

It is just as important as physical health and not talked about enough. People feel too ashamed to get help and this needs to change. Student who took part in the survey

Getty Images

Dr Alex wants schools and teachers to be prepared for supporting pupils who return to class after a challenging year of lockdowns and restrictions.

He said: "Following the return of schools, we expect many more children will need increased help...It is only by all of us working together and talking openly about mental health that we can ensure all schools become mentally healthy.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to put mental health at the heart of schools and colleges."

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Dr Alex tells us about his new job

He will be speaking to the Education Select Committee on Tuesday, where lots of experts will come together to discuss children's mental health and other matters, including the coronavirus pandemic and how it has impacted children and schools.