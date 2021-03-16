The Commonwealth Games will be going carbon-neutral next year

Getty Images The games will take place between the between 28 July and 8 August next year

Next year's Commonwealth Games will be taking place in Birmingham and the event is set to be a bit different.

The organisers have pledged to make the upcoming games the most sustainable yet.

The main goal is for the 2022 games to be 'carbon-neutral'. The organisers are teaming up with water company Severn Trent which will take the lead on plans to help counterbalance the impact of all carbon produced from the running of the Games.

2,022 acres of forest will be created according to the event's organisers, in addition to 72 tennis-court-sized mini forests which will help bring nature into urban areas across the West Midlands. Each of the mini-forests will be linked to one of the nations and territories taking part in the games in July 2022.

"We've already put a huge amount of work into understanding what our likely carbon footprint is going to be," said The Games' Chief Ian Reid.

"Our commitment to become the first carbon-neutral Games is a significant one, and this marks just the start of our journey to make these Commonwealth Games the most sustainable to date."

What is carbon-neutrality and why does it matter?

Carbon neutrality is a term used to describe when carbon dioxide produced by a particular activity is offset or balanced out by carbon dioxide being absorbed or removed from the atmosphere.

Lots of activities which occur on a daily basis including the burning of fossil fuels in factories, flights, the use of petrol and diesel cars and deforestation, all release various greenhouse gases into the Earth's atmosphere including carbon dioxide.

These gases end up trapping heat emitted from the Sun much like a greenhouse, which is where the phrase 'greenhouse effect' comes from.

There is a natural greenhouse effect which helps to regulate the Earth's temperature and keep conditions liveable, however the greater the levels of greenhouse gases in the the atmosphere, the more heat is trapped. This leads to an increase in the temperature of the Earth's surface which is known as global warming.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Climate change explained in 90 seconds

Climate change is one of the big issues to have resulted from global warming and this has a negative impact on lots of different plant and animal species.

Carbon-neutrality aims to control emissions by ensuring that levels of carbon released into the Earth's atmosphere are counteracted by the levels of carbon absorbed, and they essentially end up cancelling one another out.

In the case of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, one of the ways the organisers aim to offset the carbon emitted throughout the duration of the games is by creating forests with lots of trees.

Trees take in carbon dioxide and emit oxygen. Removing carbon from the atmosphere in this way can help limit the impact of certain human activities on the planet.