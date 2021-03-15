Avatar has once again become the world's highest-grossing film

Disney The Na'vi are back on top!

The movie Avatar has once again become the highest-grossing film of all time.

Directed by James Cameron, and first released back in 2009, Avatar follows the story of a soldier from Earth who visits an alien planet called Pandora, and befriends a tribe of human-like creatures, called the Na'vi, who live there.

The film was hugely successful and spent ten years being the highest-grossing movie of all time, before it was replaced by Marvel's Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

...That is until Avatar was re-released in China on Friday 12th March 2021 where it reclaimed it's title!

How much money did Avatar make?

Getty Images Cinemas in China have been open for a few months now after being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's re-release in China has now pushed Avatar's worldwide sales above $2.8 billion (that's around £2bn).

This also means that Disney now own three of the world's highest grossing films of all time, after they bought the media company Fox in 2019.

"We are proud to reach this great milestone, but Jim (James Cameron) and I are most thrilled that the film is back in theatres during these unprecedented times, and we want to thank our Chinese fans for their support," said Avatar producer Jon Landau.

James Cameron is currently working on four sequels to Avatar. The next film, has been delayed many times, but is currently scheduled for release in December 2022.

The Russo brothers who directed Avengers: Endgame congratulated James Cameron on his victory by posting a picture of the Avengers sign morphing into "Avatar" on their social media, with the phrase "Passing the gauntlet back to you,".

Did you know? Highest-grossing means: It made the most money

Which other films have earned big bucks?

Walt Disney / Marvel Studios Avengers Endgame has been knocked off the top-spot

Avengers: Endgame and Avatar aren't the only films to have become worldwide successes.

Titanic, which was released back in 1997, made $2.187bn.

It became the highest grossing film in 1998 but was knocked off the top spot after a 12-year run.

Both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Infinity War have also made over $2bn.