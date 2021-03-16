play
Millions pledged to help grassroots football come back stronger

Football team standing in a goalGetty Images
Outdoor sports are coming back soon!

Grassroots football clubs across England could be given thousands of pounds to spend on improvements ahead of communal sport restarting after lockdown.

No - that doesn't mean your team will be able to spend the money on bringing in professional players!

But it does mean your local club could see improvements to changing facilities, new equipment or enhancing the quality of grass pitches.

Old rusty goalpostsGetty Images
Are rusty old goalposts a familiar sight?

The £16 million will be provided by the Premier League, the Football Association and the government's Football Foundation in order to help clubs that may have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic.

Organised sporting activities, including children's football, have had to stop for months at a time since the pandemic began, and with little income, many have had to close completely.

Girls footballGetty Images
Are you looking forward to when your club can restart?

But clubs in England hope to reopen as lockdown restrictions start to ease.

Around £2 million will be specifically set aside for clubs in the highest areas of deprivation in England, disability football and women and girls teams.

The chief executive of the FA, Mark Bullingham said, "Grassroots football has a hugely positive impact by bringing communities together and improving the health of the nation. These new funds will provide crucial financial support to clubs and leagues, helping them to get the game we love up and running again."

  • This is great because some of my pitch is just mud!

  • I do grassroot football

  • Will that mean that in wales we will be allowed to go to gymnastics

    🥰💕KittyLover 💕🥰

  • I love sports. I do swimming (pre Covid), cycling, yoga, athletics (on zoom), badminton ( when it is dry), archery and ping pong! I go for 5 mile walks in lockdown as well! In the summer, last year I played foot ball in the garden. I5 is so sad the football club closed down! 😕 But it is a good thing it is going to reopen. 😃

