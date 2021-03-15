Dancing On Ice Final: Who was crowned the winner?

ITV Sonny Jay has won Dancing on Ice!

After weeks of drama on (and off!) the ice, this year's series of Dancing on Ice has come to an end.

The celebs have hung up their skates and headed back to their day jobs, but not before radio DJ Sonny Jay was crowned champion!

Following his performance, Capital Radio presenter Jay said: "I can't believe it...I feel like I've completed life."

After being named champion, he added: "thank you so much."

What happened in the final?

ITV Faye Brookes came second in the competition

Sonny Jay and his professional partner Angela Egan saw off competition from Faye Brookes, who finished second and got a perfect score for her Swan Lake routine earlier in the final.

Brookes also won the public vote during Sunday's final, but it was Sonny Jay's Bolero routine that wowed the judges.

It was inspired by judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean's 1984 Winter Olympics figure skating performance.

Earlier in the final, after Jay's first performance, judge John Barrowman said he was "skating like a pro out there".

Torvill said: "It's got a lot of difficulty in there, but you don't miss a beat when you're skating to it."

Former athlete Colin Jackson was voted out of the competition by the public, despite earning a perfect score for both of his performances.

Jay and Brookes earned only one full set of 10s from the judges during Sunday's show.

Previously eliminated contestants took to the ice for a final time for a group routine during Sunday's final, which was brought forward after injury and illness forced a number of contestants to withdraw.

Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant and comedian Rufus Hound both had to drop out after testing positive for the virus, while reality TV star Billie Shepherd, singer and actress Denise Van Outen and Jason Donovan all had to leave the competition due to injury.

