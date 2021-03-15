play
Mr Men and Little Miss celebrate 50 years with new coins

Last updated at 11:23
Mr Men and Little Miss coinThe Royal Mint
Mr Strong and Little Miss Giggles feature on the new coins

In 1971, a young Adam Hargreaves asked his father a question: 'What does a tickle look like?'

Roger - a talented illustrator and story teller - decided to draw an orange figure with long spaghetti-like arms, and Mr Tickle was born.

That drawing kick started more than 90 other Mr Men and Little Miss characters, which continue to entertain children around the world 50 years later.

To celebrate half a century of the popular stories, The Royal Mint - the company which makes coins for the UK - has released a series of commemorative coins featuring some of the well known characters.

Michelle Martinez is a collector of Mr Men and Little Miss itemsThe Royal Mint
Michelle Martinez is a collector of Mr Men and Little Miss items and was the first to get her hands on the coins

Mr Men and Little Miss super fan Michelle Martinez became the first person to get her hands on the new £5 coin featuring Mr Strong and Little Miss Giggles.

Michelle, who has collected more than 2000 Mr Men and Little Miss keepsakes, said, "When I saw the coins were being released by The Royal Mint to celebrate the 50th anniversary, I instantly fell in love; the charming little characters are so vibrant and look right at home on the face of the coins."

The rarest coins are worth more than £2000 because they are made of solid gold and there will be only 275 of them made.

These coins will not be in circulation - which means you are highly unlikely to be receiving any as pocket money!

The popular series has gone on to sell more than 250 million books in 28 different countries worldwide and have been translated into 17 different languages.

