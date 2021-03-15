play
Watch Newsround

Grammys in pictures: Beyoncé and Taylor Swift become record breakers

Last updated at 08:33
comments
View Comments
BeyonceGetty Images
With a staggering 28 Grammys, Beyonce becomes the most successful female in the history of the awards

Superstar singers Beyoncé and Taylor Swift became record breakers at Sunday evening's Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé won her 28th gramophone statuette, making her the most successful female artist in the history of the awards.

"I am so honoured, I'm so excited," she told the socially-distanced crowd as she picked up the trophy for best R&B performance for her song Black Parade.

Meanwhile Taylor Swift was presented with one of the "big four" awards - album of the year - for Folklore. She became the first female artist ever to win album of the year three times.

The "big four" are the most prestigious prizes of the night. This year, they went to:

Album of the year: Taylor Swift - Folklore

Record of the year: Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted

Song of the year: H.E.R. - I Can't Breathe

Best new artist: Megan Thee Stallion

In 2020, Billie Eilish won all four of these awards! This year, she managed to pick up the gong for Record of the year and Best Song Written For Visual Media for "No Time To Die" from the upcoming (and very delayed) James Bond film with the same name.

Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEASGetty Images

Taylor Swift thanked her fans in her speech when picking up her award.

"You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created, and we can't tell you how honoured we are forever," she said.

She also thanked her song writing partner and boyfriend Joe Alwyn, saying "I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine!"

Taylor SwiftGetty Images

Other winners on the night included R&B Singer H.E.R.

"I can't breathe" won song of the year, and was about the death of George Floyd - a black man who was killed in May last year. His death sparked protests all over the world.

Tiara Thomas, Jeff Robinson, and H.E.R., winners of Song of the Year for "I Can't Breathe"Getty Images
Tiara Thomas, Jeff Robinson, and H.E.R. were presented with the gong for Song of the year for "I can't breathe".

Megan Thee Stallion won the best new artist award, and became the first female rapper to take home the prize.

She also won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for her collaboration with Beyoncé, "Savage".

Beyoncé's nine-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, was named as a winner on the night for her contribution to the video for Brown Skin Girl, which won the award for best music video. She becomes the second youngest winner of a Grammy in history.

Megan Thee Stallion, winner of the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song awards for 'Savage' and the Best New Artist awardGetty Images
Megan Thee Stallion seemed very happy with her three awards!

British artists also had a successful night, with Dua Lipa winning best pop vocal album for her record, Future Nostalgia. She had tough competition from Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber.

Dua LipaGetty Images

Harry Styles kicked off the awards ceremony with his performance of Watermelon Sugar, which also won the prize for best pop solo performance.

Harry StylesGetty Images

The awards ceremony took place in a large marquee in Los Angeles with the artists sitting at socially distanced tables.

Some performances, including one from K-pop super group BTS, took place via video link.

BTS live linkGetty Images

What do you think of the awards? Did your favourite artist win anything? Let us know in the comments below.

More like this

Grammy Awards

Guide: What are the Grammys?

billie-eilish.

Grammys 2020: Who were the big winners this year?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Woman getting her hair coloured in a salon

Lockdown in Wales: What rules are changing and when?

comments
13
kids walk through school gates.

More Scottish pupils to return to school

comments
16
ANNA HURSEY
play
2:40

Meet the British table tennis star advising the White House

Newsround Home