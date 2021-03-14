Fortnite Season 6: Will Neymar feature and what else do we know so far?

Epic Games Season 6 begins with an epic in-game event called the Zero Crisis Finale

Season 6 of Fortnite is nearly here which means we can be sure to expect a big in-game event and plenty of surprises!

Details have started to emerge about what Epic Games have in store for the new season, including a possible tie-in with a very famous footballer.

Let's take a look at what we know about Fortnite Season 6...

How will Season 5 end and when will Season 6 start?

Season 6 will begin sometime on Tuesday, 16 March. It's expected Season 5 will end shortly before.

In-game events have become a highlight of Fortnite recently. The last featured the character Galactus causing chaos on the island before players had to work together to take him down.

Epic says the big new event this time round will feature their "most ambitious story cinematic yet". It has been named Zero Crisis Finale.

It will also include a special story focused solo experience. Take a look at how Epic Games are describing it.

What have Epic Games said about Season 6: Chapter 2 Season 6 launches on March 16 with the explosive conclusion of the events of Season 5. When you first launch into the new Season, you'll play through the conclusion of Agent Jones' mission in the Zero Crisis Finale. The aftermath of this event is sure to shape Reality as we know it. Don't worry, the Zero Crisis Finale is a solo experience and you can play through it whenever you first log in during the Season. Want to watch it online first? We'll share details soon on how you can watch the global premiere with everyone, beginning with our most ambitious story cinematic yet! Epic Games

The last Galactus finale was the conclusion of the game's Marvel-themed season, and more than 15 million players took part at the same time, making it Epic Games' most successful and biggest event to date.

Will this new event manage to top it?

Epic Games

What will the Season 6 story be?

Currently, the only thing we truly know about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is it begins with the Zero Crisis Finale.

This event will continue the storyline of Agent Jones' and the Zero Point which has been quietly running in the background of Chapter 2, before fully taking centre stage at the beginning of Season 5.

But, the latest event does promise to change reality in Fortnite as we know it, so it will be interesting to see what the island looks like in the new season.

Epic Games have also given some tips before the end of season 5: "Spend your gold bars, Exotic Weapon prices have never been lower! Characters on the Island have recently increased their stock of Exotics and are now exchanging them for Bars at a huge discount."

Is Neymar going to be in Fortnite Season 6?

EPA

Season 5 of Fortnite featured some surprise appearances from characters like The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda from the Disney+ series.

But, are we about to see the arrival of the one of the world's most famous footballers into the Fortnite universe?

Epic have teased the arrival of Season 6 with a short clip on social media that shows a number 10 jersey and what looks like the football from the 2014 World Cup, which was held in Brazil.

Neymar wears the number 10 shirt when playing for the Brazil national team. And, the footballer himself has posted the clip with an 'eyes' emoji hinting at his appearance.

So, what's the PSG and Brazil number 10 doing in Fortnite? Perhaps he'll be a new skin, or maybe he'll be the new boss, whatever his appearance is sure to be interesting!

Are you excited for the new season of Fortnite? What role do you think Neymar will play? Let us know what you think!