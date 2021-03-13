Why has the Queen been talking about space?

Getty Images

It's British Science Week this week, a time to celebrate all the amazing wonders of science.

Lots of people from right across the UK have been getting involved, including Her Majesty the Queen!

Science experts and school children were given the opportunity to take part in a virtual event with the British monarch. They looked some of the latest images from Nasa's space mission to the planet Mars and some of the pupils showcased their very own rockets from their classrooms.

The Queen also shared her thoughts on the super rare meteorite that was recently discovered in Gloucestershire.

"I'm glad it didn't hit anyone," she said.

During the event, Her Majesty spoke on her meeting with Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, who was the first human to ever travel to space almost 60 years ago.

Soon after his space mission, in April 1961, Gagarin went on a world tour and he was invited to lunch at Buckingham Palace by the Queen where he also met then prime minister at the time, Harold Macmillan.

Did you know? A cosmonaut is a person specifically trained by the Russian Space Agency to work in space.

The Queen explained what it was like meeting Gagarin who didn't speak English. "It was very interesting to meet him, and I suppose being the first one, it was particularly fascinating," she said.

When asked what the cosmonaut was like when they'd met, the Queen described him as "Russian" which made everyone laugh.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Who is Mae Carol Jemison?

Space expert Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock also spoke about how she thought Gagarin might have felt at the time.

"It must have been very terrifying to be the first one, and not really knowing what was going to happen," she said.

"Well, yes - and if you could come back again," the Queen added regarding Gagarin's return back to Earth. "That's very important."

"When I mentioned Yuri Gagarin to her I couldn't believe her answer," Dr Aderin-Pocock, said after the video call with the Queen. "It was not what I expected, she made us all laugh."