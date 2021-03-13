play
Coronavirus: Day of reflection to mark one year since first lockdown

Last updated at 06:34
A national day of reflection is being planned to mark one year since the first coronavirus lockdown.

It will take place on Tuesday 23 March - the same date people across the UK were told to stay at home for the first time last year.

The prime minister and other political leaders from across the four nations, support the idea.

It is also being backed by more than 100 care organisations, charities, businesses, emergency services, public sector bodies and community groups.

Organisers want to create a 'beacon of remembrance' around the UK

A minute's silence will be held at 12pm, followed by a bell ringing.

People are also being encouraged to stand on their doorsteps at 8pm with phones, candles and torches to signify a "beacon of remembrance".

Prominent buildings and landmarks across the UK will also be lit up.

Organisers want it to be an opportunity to remember all those who have died during the pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "This has been an incredibly difficult year for our country. My thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones, and who have not been able to pay tribute to them in the way they would have wanted."

The head of the NHS Sir Simon Stevens said: "It's also a moment to acknowledge how in adversity we saw strength, as friends, neighbours and communities have come together to help each other... While we need continuing vigilance against this virus, the remarkable NHS vaccination programme now brings hope of better times to come."

Community events are also planned to take place on the day including virtual assemblies, choirs, services and yellow ribbons wrapped around trees.

