More twins are being born than ever according to a new study

Last updated at 12:44
Two twin boysGetty Images
More twins are being born around the world!

More twins are being born than ever before, according to a new study published in the scientific journal Human Reproduction.

They estimate that that 1 in 40 children are twins!

The rise is thought to be because of a rise in technology helping children to be born in developed countries since the 1970s - meaning twin births are now much easier than they were previously.

Professor Christiaan Monden, of the University of Oxford (UK), one of the study's authors, said: "The numbers of twins in the world are higher than they have ever been since the mid-twentieth century and this is likely to be an all-time high".

Are you a twin? Tell us all about the best bits about being a twin in the comments, and don't forget to take our quiz!

Non identical twinsGetty Images
Not all twins are identical, it's also very common for twins to look different but share the same birthday

Scientists collected research from 135 countries between 2010 - 2015 to conduct their study and have concluded that the birth-rate for twins has risen by a third over the past 40 years.

The study also found that the birth rate for identical twins has remained more or less the same, compared to non-identical twin's birth rate rising globally, which is thanks to developments in technology to help with births.

Places that have seen the biggest rises are North America, Europe and Asia. In the UK, the birth rate of twins rose about 62% since the 1980s.

Are you a twin? Let us know in the comments what you love most about being a twin.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

3 comments

  • I'm in a Triplet and I got 8/11 on the quiz

  • All my siblings are twins 👯 👯‍♀️

  • I would love to have a twin!

