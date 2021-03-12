Pets: UK households 'buy 3.2 million animals in lockdown'

Getty Images

A total of 3.2 million households in the UK have got a pet since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

That's according to a survey of just over 5,000 people by the Pet Food Manufacturers' Association (PFMA), which says the country now has 17 million pet-owning homes.

Young people are the main cause behind this trend, with more than half of new owners aged 16 to 34, the PFMA says.

Many have bought pets in response to social isolation, but there are concerns about animal welfare, it adds.

People under the age of 35 make up 59% of new pet owners, while over half of those buying a pet for the first time have children at home, the PFMA says.

But for some "introducing a pet to a household in Covid times can have repercussions or create some unexpected difficulties," said the association's deputy chief executive, Nicole Paley.

More than a third of new owners said it was like having a baby, while about a fifth of families with children said training their new pet was proving challenging.

As a result, one in 20 of those who had bought a pet during the pandemic had already given it up.

On the positive side, nearly three-quarters said their pet had helped their mental health while they were coping with coronavirus restrictions.

How many pets are there in the UK? There are now 34 million pets in the UK, including: 12 million cats

12 million dogs

3.2 million small mammals, such as guinea pigs and hamsters

three million birds

1.5 million reptiles Source: PFMA

'Owners should prepare pets for post-lockdown'

The animal welfare charity RSPCA said the boom in pet ownership could turn into a "crisis" for those animals once their owners returned to work and school after lockdown and could no longer give them so much attention.

RSPCA pet welfare expert Samantha Gaines said: "Many of our pets are now used to having us around all the time, while others have never known any different.

"We have real concerns that life post-lockdown, both in terms of a new routine and spending time alone, could be really difficult for them to adjust to, which is why it's so important that owners start to prepare them now."

UK supermarkets have already noted a big rise in pet ownership and have warned that it is causing a shortage of some dog and cat food products too.

What can people do if they're struggling with their pets?

For those people who are concerned about their pets' well-being once life starts returning to normal or who are already struggling, you can try the following things:

Ask friends and family for help

Contact your vet about payment plans, discounts or vouchers for neutering or any other treatment needed

Get in touch with local re-homing charities for advice

Visit the RSPCA's website for welfare advice

Visit the PFMA's website for more tips on what to do.

