Lockdown in Wales: What rules are changing and when?

Primary schools in Wales will be open to all pupils from Monday, it's been confirmed.
Going to the hairdresser and meeting friends in your garden are also set to become legal again.
The Welsh Government has announced the relaxation of lockdown rules, with the first coming into effect on Saturday.
Secondary school students in exam years (11 and 13) will also return to the classroom and schools will have the flexibility to bring year 10 and 12 learners back.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said the easing of rules in Wales was the start of a "phased approach" out of lockdown.
From Saturday 13 March
- "Stay at home" will become "stay local", where people should stick to travelling up to five miles away from their homes
- Four people from two different households can meet up outdoors to socialise, including in gardens - children are excluded from the number
- Outdoor sports facilities such for golf, tennis and basketball will be able to reopen
- Designated solo visitors can enter care homes
From Monday 15 March
- All primary school children and those in exam years can return to class
- Schools will have flexibility to bring back year 10 and 12 pupils and more students will return to colleges
- Hairdressers and barbers can reopen - for appointments only
From Monday 22 March
- Gradual easing of non-essential shopping and non-essential aisles in supermarkets
- Garden centres to reopen
From 12 April
- All shops will be able to open - the same date as in England.
Mr Drakeford said: "We will monitor each change we make, so we know what impact each change has had on Wales' public health situation."
Scotland has announced that more people will be able to meet up outside from Friday 12 March, which is earlier than expected.
Up to four adults from two households will be able to meet outdoors, including in private gardens. This will be allowed for social and recreational purposes, as well as exercise.
The household rule is being relaxed further for those aged between 12 and 17, making it possible for four teenagers from four different households to meet outdoors.
In addition, adults will be able to take part in outdoor non-contact sports and organised group exercise from 12 March in groups of up to 15 people. This also applies to those aged 12 to 17 , who can travel across council boundaries to take part in activities.
On 15 March, the plan is to start the next phase of school pupils' return in Scotland. Pupils in P4 to P7 will return full-time, while all secondary pupils will go back for some face-to-face teaching on a part-time basis.
In England, all restrictions will be lifted by 21 June at the earliest, as part of a four stage "roadmap" based on certain conditions being met, such as a successful vaccine rollout.
Meanwhile, Northern Ireland is still to outline its plans to relax restrictions.
