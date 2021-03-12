Bitesize to continue into summer months

Katie Thistleton is one of the Bitesize presenters

If you've been using the likes of Katie Thistleton and Newsround's very own Hayley to help with your learning during lockdown, you'll be pleased to know that the BBC has announced new plans for Bitesize.

The three-hour Bitesize Learning Zone is launching on CBBC and BBC iPlayer on school days and will continue into the summer months.

The aim is to support teachers and "help kids learn and catch-up".

The shows will be on TV to help students who have limited access to the internet.

Over the last year, we have seen millions turn to BBC Bitesize for home-schooling and now the schools are open again, we want to continue supporting teachers and parents. Patricia Hidalgo , Director of BBC Children's and Education

Getty Images The support is to help both pupils and teachers with learning and catching up

What will be available?

The Bitesize Learning Zone will show new episodes of Bitesize Daily until the end of the school year, with groups being split into years 5-7, 7-9 and 9-11.

It will launch in April, showing previous episodes first, with new episodes coming in May.

From June, the Bitesize Learning Zone will include Bitesize Daily Primary which will focus on maths and English with detailed catch-up lessons.

For older pupils, Bitesize Daily Secondary will be available on BBC iPlayer for years 10 and 11.

Getty Images Lots of pupils are back at school now after learning at home

After a year of lockdowns and home learning, there'll also be support and tips on how to look after your well-being.

Bitesize will be dedicating a day to encourage good mental and physical health.