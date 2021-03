It's Mother's Day on Sunday 14 March - a special day which honours mothers and mother figures in your life.

It's a tradition that dates back to the Middle Ages, and is also known as Mothering Sunday in the UK.

Sometimes people like to send their Mum a card or a gift on Mother's Day as a way of saying thank you for the things they do.

We asked you to send us your special messages for your Mum this Mother's Day, and here are a few...