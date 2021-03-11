Prince William responds to Harry and Meghan interview

Reuters The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were asked about Harry on a visit to a school

Prince William has commented on his brother's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the TV interview, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan discussed a range of important topics including mental health, racism, their relationship with the media and with the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess also both spoke about how a member of the Royal Family asked Harry questions several times about what skin colour their children would have which he said was "awkward" and left him "shocked".

Prince William was asked by a reporter: "Is the royal family a racist family, sir?" whilst on a visit to a school in Stratford.

He responded by saying: "We are very much not a racist family."

Prince William was also asked if had spoken to his brother Harry, and he said: "No, I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do."

An official statement from the Palace was released shortly after Meghan and Harry's interview was aired on TV. In it they said: "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning" and that they will be "taken very seriously" and will be addressed by the family privately.