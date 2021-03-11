play
Prince William responds to Harry and Meghan interview

Last updated at 12:45
comments
The Duke and Duchess of CambridgeReuters
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were asked about Harry on a visit to a school

Prince William has commented on his brother's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the TV interview, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan discussed a range of important topics including mental health, racism, their relationship with the media and with the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess also both spoke about how a member of the Royal Family asked Harry questions several times about what skin colour their children would have which he said was "awkward" and left him "shocked".

Prince William was asked by a reporter: "Is the royal family a racist family, sir?" whilst on a visit to a school in Stratford.

He responded by saying: "We are very much not a racist family."

Prince William was also asked if had spoken to his brother Harry, and he said: "No, I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do."

An official statement from the Palace was released shortly after Meghan and Harry's interview was aired on TV. In it they said: "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning" and that they will be "taken very seriously" and will be addressed by the family privately.

Your Comments

  • This story is really big when it shouldn't be Harry went a little ott when he said he was going to go America really we shouldn't have to know about it it is a private matter

  • The press keeps selling the lie that everyone in the royal family is racist because one person said something that could be interpreted as racist, depending on the tone and background of the conversation. I believe Meghan told the truth but that doesn’t mean we need a witch-hunt for the person. Also, one comment that is hardly racist does not mean that person is an outright racist anyway, and the press is creating the idea that Meghan labelled all the royals racist, when this is not true, and if she did mean this than that is not true. No one should believe the press its all about money making

    • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

comments
comments
comments
