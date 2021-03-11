Why are people in the UK consuming less sugar?

Less people are consuming sugar in the UK since the introduction of the sugar tax three years ago, according to new findings.

The Soft Drinks Industry Levy, which is also known as the sugar tax, was introduced by the government back in April 2018. The tax requires soft drinks manufacturers to pay a fee to the Treasury, which is the branch of the government that deals with spending and budgeting, for all soft drinks they produce which contain more than five grams of sugar per 100 millilitres.

The tax, which increases the price of sugary drinks, was introduced with the aim of reducing demand for the beverages and tackling obesity.

Researchers from Cambridge University have found that households ended up buying 10% less sugar per week through soft drinks between March 2018 and March 2019.