Lockdown continues to impact children's access to play

We know many of you have missed being able to play outside with your friends during lockdown. And now, children's play organisations say the government needs to allow children to play together outside.

Children's Rights Alliance and Playing Out argue that under the current lockdown rules in England, adults and older children are able to meet one friend outdoors, but children aged 5 and above who are too young to go out alone are unable to do so.

A Government spokesperson said: "We know how tough a year this has been for young people.

"Exercise is so important for our mental and physical health, which is why we have kept playgrounds open and allowed everyone to exercise outside.

"We have also reopened schools and afterschool clubs. Young people across the country are getting back to class and activities with their friends."

Lockdown continues to impact children's access to play
