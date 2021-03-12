Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Everything we know about the Marvel Disney+ series so far

Marvel Studios The Falcon and The Winter Soldier are getting their own Marvel TV show

For those of you who were big fans of Wandavision, we have some good news! When one door closes another opens, and with it a brand new Marvel TV show! So, who's in it and what is it about?

Marvel's new action-packed series called Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ on 19 March, and similar to Wandavision, episodes will be released weekly.

The series follows Sam, AKA Falcon played by Anthony Mackie, and Bucky Barns, AKA The Winter Soldier, played be Sebastian Stan.

The duo will team up to take down a common enemy - one you may recognise already - as he tests their abilities and patience.

Familiar faces

Marvel Studios Will the Falcon become the new Captain America?

Don't expect to see Captain American anytime soon, but possibly we could get a glimpse of his shield. The Falcon will have to deal with the responsibility of being handed the shield from cap himself.

Marvel Studios Bucky Barnes AKA The Winter Soldier

Working alongside Falcon is The Winter Soldier - a familiar face you may recognise as Captain America's long-time best buddy who now will have to work alongside The Falcon against a common enemy.

Marvel Studios Sharon Carter (middle) is here to help our heroes

Also returning to the series is Sharon Carter played by Emily VanCamp who will be giving our heroes some much needed help.

We last saw her in Captain America: Civil War, so we hope the series will fill us in on what she's been up to since!

Marvel Studios Meet Zemo, but who is the man behind the mask?

Another character we haven't seen since Civil War will be making a return to our screens, that will be Daniel Brühl as Zemo!

Daniel Brühl's character was the villain who set up the big fall out in Captain America: Civil War. The villain is back on our screens with a new look, a mysterious purple mask - so what mayhem is he causing for our heroes this time?

When can we watch it?

The series will be available to watch for Disney+ subscribers, from 19 March. Episodes will be released on the streaming platform weekly.

Not long after, another Marvel TV show will drop, another fan favourite character, Loki, will be getting his own series which is expected to drop on 11 June 2021.

