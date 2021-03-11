play
UK rhino set to be released into the wild

A rare black rhinoceros that was born in the UK, is now getting ready to be released into the wild in Tanzania.

The rhino, called Chanua, was born at Chester Zoo in 2012 before being moved to Flamingo Land in North Yorkshire three years later.

Chanua will leave the UK this week and be released into the wild in a few weeks time.

After weeks of preparation and planning, she will be travelling over 7000 miles to Tanzania, in east Africa, where she will be a part of the conservation effort to increase the number of black rhinos in the wild.

