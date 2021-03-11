play
Watch Newsround

Who could win this year's prestigious Brits rising star award?

Last updated at 14:13
Adele, Jorja Smith and Ellie GouldingGetty Images
Adele was the first winner of the award in 2008! Jorja Smith picked up the prize ten years later in 2018, while Ellie Goulding became a pop sensation shortly after winning the award in 2010.

What do Jorja Smith, Adele, and Ellie Goulding have in common?

Well, they are all past winners of the Brits Rising Star award - although it was then known as the Critics choice prize.

The three nominees for the 2021 award have been announced, and they are: Griff, Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama.

Other winners of the prize have included Sam Fender, Sam Smith, Celeste and Florence and the Machine.

Read a little more about this year's nominees here and find out who will win when the awards ceremony takes place in May.

More like this

Children listening to music.
play
1:45

How do you listen to music?

Lewis-Capaldi.
image

Brit Award winners 2020: Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish and Stormzy

Raya from film
play
2:02

Raya and the Last Dragon: Vietnamese actor stars in Disney movie

Top Stories

Covid test, mask, school sign.

YOUR back-to-school safety questions answered

comments
21
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Prince William responds to Harry and Meghan

comments
9
Maddie Moate
play
2:33

'Let's really celebrate science in the pandemic'

Newsround Home