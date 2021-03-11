Who could win this year's prestigious Brits rising star award?

What do Jorja Smith, Adele, and Ellie Goulding have in common?
Well, they are all past winners of the Brits Rising Star award - although it was then known as the Critics choice prize.
The three nominees for the 2021 award have been announced, and they are: Griff, Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama.
Other winners of the prize have included Sam Fender, Sam Smith, Celeste and Florence and the Machine.
Read a little more about this year's nominees here and find out who will win when the awards ceremony takes place in May.