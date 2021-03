Listen to the sound of the Perseverance's lasers on Mars!

The sound you can hear in the video is what's called staccato pops. The robot fires lasers at rocks and depending what sound is made from bouncing off the rocks, scientists can discover how hard the rock is.

The rover has been roaming the Jezero Crater, where it's thought that a lake existed billions of years ago - offering scientists the best chance at discovering evidence of past life on Mars.