UK towns being given a share of £2.9 million to plant more trees

Getty Images Planting more trees is one of the ways the UK hopes to reach net zero by 2050.

The Woodland Trust are going to give a number of local councils a share of £2.9 million in order to plant more trees.

It is so that the UK can reach a target of planting 50 million more trees by 2025 to help tackle the climate crisis.

They money, which is being called an "Emergency Tree Fund", will help to create new woodland and green spaces in 11 areas across the UK.

Where are the new green spaces going to be?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. These children took part in the UK's biggest ever tree planting day

Scotland

Edinburgh aim to be a "one million tree" city by 2030, while Glasgow councils have plans to create the Clyde Climate Forest.

The new initiative hopes to increase urban tree cover from 16% to 20%.

EnglandSheffield in Yorkshire will invest the money into a new project called "Treevitalise" - clever, eh?!

They hope it will engage local communities in protecting and restoring woodland, boost the community forestry team, and protect trees outside woods.

Meanwhile, Wokingham in Berkshire is looking to plant more than 250,000 trees across the borough and three council areas across the East and West Midlands will share over half a million pounds to create more green spaces and community woodlands.

Getty Images

Whilst in Cornwall and Devon, projects will also be given over half a million pounds.

Cornwall hope to spend it on creating 8000 hectares of woodland (that's about the same size as 800 O2 arenas!) whilst Devon are aiming to reach "net zero".

Getty Images Who wouldn't want more of this?!

Northern Ireland

In the city of Belfast, the council hope they can plant one million trees over the next 15 years - they've been given almost £290,000 to help make it happen.

Wales

Cardiff Council will be given almost £230,000 which they hope to spend on planting more than 800 hectares of tree cover over the next decade.

The nature charity say this is only the first phase of their huge project to create more green spaces around the UK.

They say they are providing the money to local councils because finances are being prioritised in other important areas, such as to help the recovery from the pandemic.

Green spaces and woodland have been invaluable to people in the last year when they have not been able to travel far due to lockdown restrictions.