'We should celebrate science in the pandemic'

From the coronavirus pandemic all the way through to vaccine, we’ve all had to completely change the way we live our lives.

But it has also seen science and scientists take centre stage as medicine and health tech have fought to keep us safe and protect us for the future.

As British Science Week begins there's a focus on how scientists in the UK have taken up the challenge.

We caught up with science expert Maddie Moate to talk about how science has changed your life in the past year.

