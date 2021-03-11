UK weather: Yellow wind weather warnings in place for most of England

Getty Images There were very stormy conditions in County Waterford on the South coast of Ireland on Wednesday where there were also yellow warnings in place.

Strong winds are affecting large parts of England and Wales with yellow weather warnings in place.

Weather experts at the Met Office says there will be 'strong winds' together with 'heavy and blustery showers' which could bring wide-ranging disruption.

Gales could reach up to 70 miles per hour in some coastal areas, which could cause problems or getting around.

If you walk to school it could be a stinker but experts are also saying lots of road, train, air and sea transport could be affected.

Some places could even see power cuts!

METOFFICE The weather warning covers the whole of England and Wales

The weather warning says "Gusts of 50-55 mph are possible inland (and) may reach 60-70mph on coasts and hills, especially in the west, before gradually easing on Thursday afternoon."

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has urged people to avoid taking "unnecessary risks" in coastal areas.

Gareth Morrison, head of the charity's water safety, said: "Whether you are running, walking or cycling at the coast, please be extra responsible and avoid taking unnecessary risks or entering the water.

Some forecasters say there could be snow and ice to come over the next few weeks, with one expert suggesting there could be a "white Easter" for some parts of the UK.