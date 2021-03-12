Return to school: What have you enjoyed most about being back?

Getty Images Did your teachers welcome you back like this?!

Millions of children around the UK have been returning to the classroom after many weeks away during lockdown.

Lots of schools marked the occasion with celebrations including balloon arches, big banners and welcome back assemblies.

One primary school in Bexleyheath in London even gave each child a welcome back teddy bear to mark the occasion!

Another in Greater Manchester had a disco scooter party in the playground!

Newsround wants to hear what your highlight of being back at school has been.

Did you get a warm welcome back from your teachers? How have your lessons been after months of home schooling?

Getty Images A huge balloon arch welcomed these pupils in Northern Ireland back on Monday morning!

Some of you have been continuing to go to school throughout the year, but how are things different now that the rest of your class are back? Is it good to see friends again?

Have you missed your teachers and school staff? What was it like to see them again? How about play times? We want to hear all about it!

Thrapston Primary School More than 500 well-behaved teddies welcomed the children at one school back!

Let us know what you've enjoyed most about being back in the classroom in the comments below.