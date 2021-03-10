play
Watch Newsround

How do you do a lateral flow Covid test?

Coronavirus lateral flow tests are free and provide a quick result within 30 minutes. But how do you do one?

Secondary pupils across the UK are taking them as part of plans to reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading in schools.

Although the tests are quick, it's important they're done correctly to give accurate results.

Some of them are done slightly differently to others, so it's important to read the instructions with an adult or to ask for help if you need it, as BBC health reporter Laura Foster explains.

