Space: China and Russia plan to build a space station on the moon

Getty Images

There's going to be a new space station on the moon!

The Russian space agency, Roscosmos has signed a deal with China's National Space Administration.

The deal says that the two countries will work together to build a research facility on the moon's surface.

In a statement given from both organisations, they said The International Scientific Space Station will carry out lots of research.

The space agencies want to find out more about the moon.

Russia will celebrate the 60th anniversary of its first-ever manned mission to space this year.

"China and Russia will use their accumulated experience in space science, research and development and use of space equipment and space technology to jointly develop a road map for the construction of an international lunar scientific research station," a statement said.

Both China and Russia will work together on planning, design, how the space station will operate and its development.

This will be the largest international space cooperation project for China, so it's significant. Chen Lan , Analyst who specialises in China's space programme

Compared to other countries China is a bit newer to space exploration.

In December 2020 China's Chang'e-5 spacecraft successfully brought back rock and soil it had picked from the moon!

Russia and China aren't the only ones planning a trip to space.

The USA have also announced their plans to return to the moon by 2024.