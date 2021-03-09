play
Masks in classrooms rule is based on 'medical advice'

Pupils and teachers in secondary schools in England are being advised to wear face masks in classrooms if they can't follow social distancing rules, but some people are worried about the impact this will have on deaf students.

A campaign has been started to get clear masks in all schools in the UK, so children and young people with hearing loss can still lip read.

Hayley has been speaking to the government minister responsible for children, Vicky Ford, to find out more about why the rule has come in and what's being done to support deaf pupils who will be affected.

