Lockdown continues to impact children's access to play

Children's organisations, the Children's Rights Alliance and Playing Out are calling on the government to "allow children to play outside together".

They argue that under the current lockdown rules in England, adults and older children are able to meet one friend outdoors, but children aged 5 and above who are too young to go out alone are unable to do so.

The government has said that it understands the importance of keeping active which is why playgrounds have stayed open during lockdown and people are allowed to go outside to exercise.

The campaigners have written to the Prime Minister calling for a change in England's lockdown guidelines to allow and encourage children to play outdoors together to help their "mental and emotional wellbeing, as well as for their physical health".

So, what are the current rules in England and have you been affected? Read on to find out more and let us know in the comments below.

Why are people talking about it?

This isn't the first time that the issue of children's play has been in the news.

In February, Newsround reported that children are missing out on playing outdoors because lockdown restrictions are "confusing" and parents are worried about breaking the rules.

This resulted in response from Downing Street and the UK's Health Secretary Matt Hancock, over criticism of the government's lockdown guidance on children's access to outdoor play, which told parents to avoid taking their kids to playgrounds if they had access to a private garden.

Mr Hancock told Sky News: "the rules are really clear. Exercise outdoors with members of your own family is okay."

He then clarified further, saying: "Going to the park with your kids is not only allowed but perfectly reasonable."

At the time, the charity Playing Out told Newsround that it wanted the government to go even further and make the rules clearer.

So, what's the situation now?

England is now at the first stage of easing lockdown restrictions.

Two adults from different households are now able meet outside along with any children they might have under the age of 5.

Campaigners have said that this still prevents children over the age of 5 from being able to play outside - as two primary-school-aged children from different households are unable to meet under the current guidance as they would need to be supervised by their parents.

The group said: "For children with no siblings, this has meant that many have not met with another child between December and March. Additionally, whilst adults have been...allowed to get outdoors for exercise "such as going for a run" throughout lockdown, there has been no equivalent clarity or encouragement for children to play outdoors.

"Meanwhile, in Scotland, where all primary aged children are exempt from the regulations and encouraged to play outdoors with their friends, there has been no resulting surge in cases.

"Whilst children in England will now be seeing friends during the school day, they will still not be allowed to do so outside school until lockdown rules change (potentially on 29th March), severely hampering their ability to play, socialise and be active, all of which are essential for their mental and emotional wellbeing, as well as for their physical health", they added.

The current guidance in England has failed to take into account the impact on children, including their right to play. Louise King , Director of the Children's Rights Alliance for England

Louise King, Director of the Children's Rights Alliance for England, said: "Given the evidence about the safety of meeting outdoors, we see no reason to justify continuing to prevent children from meeting each other, just as adults can."

Alice Ferguson, Co-Director of Playing Out, said: "We are deeply concerned that it is children who have suffered the most over the past year and that their need to get outside and play with other children has not been fully considered in decision-making. We urge the Government to act now to allow children to see their friends and to protect their right to play, both in Covid-recovery and any future lockdowns."

Meet Jamie

UGC Jamie spoke to Newsround about how he's felt not being able to play with his friend's during lockdown

More than two in three parents say they have seen their children's physical activity levels decrease during lockdown, according to Youth Sport Trust.

This is certainly the case for 8-year-old Jamie. He told Newsround that "since lockdown started, I have not been out as much as I used to" and that he "has not been out much this year".

He went on to say that: "Not being able to play with my friends makes me feel sad and lonely.

"It's important for me to go outside and play with my friends because ...it makes me really happy."

His mum Aleksandra told Newsround that Jamie "has become very quiet" during lockdown and "his sleep has been affected".

She said Jamie has been unable to see any of his friends and "that had the rules allowed and encouraged children to play outdoors - especially with other children - it would have made a huge difference to his wellbeing. It is very difficult to persuade a child that age to go out for a walk every day with a parent, whereas they would jump at the chance to play outdoors with a friend."

What did the government tell us?

Newsround asked the government for clarification on the rules in England around children being able to meet up with another friend to play outside.

A Government spokesperson said: "We know how tough a year this has been for young people.

"Exercise is so important for our mental and physical health, which is why we have kept playgrounds open and allowed everyone to exercise outside.

"We have also reopened schools and afterschool clubs. Young people across the country are getting back to class and activities with their friends."