Meghan and Harry: What happens next with racism and mental health claims?

It was one of the most shocking royal interviews ever and has got people talking all over the world - now all eyes are on Buckingham Palace to see how, and if, the Royal Family will respond.

In their TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan and Harry made a lot of claims about the way they were treated.

But so far we've only heard their version of events - and many people are now waiting to see what will be done about it.

Here's what you need to know so far.

What was said about racism?

Both Harry and Meghan told powerful stories about the way they say they were treated by the Royal Family and by UK newspapers.

The Duke and Duchess both spoke about how a member of the Royal Family asked Harry questions several times about what skin colour their children would have which he said was "awkward" and left him "shocked".

Both Harry and Meghan refused to say who the family member was, but Harry said it wasn't the Queen or Prince Philip.

Harry also complained about the way the newspapers and social media treated Meghan - which he said was different to how other royals were treated and was due to her being mixed race.

In new footage not included in the original interview, Prince Harry was asked if the couple left the UK because of racism, and replied: "It was a large part of it".

What was said about mental health?

Meghan said that her feelings about the racism she thought she (and her baby Archie) were a victim of, her lack of freedom to do what she wanted within the Royal Family, and the fact that she was told she couldn't defend herself when unkind stories which she said weren't true were published about her all lead to serious mental health problems.

She also said when she asked for help with dealing with her mental health, she was turned down.

Why is this such big news?

The Royal Family are a famous part of UK life and are loved by many people all over the world. It was hoped that Meghan and Harry's marriage would help make the royals show a more modern and inclusive side.

They also have important roles in the Commonwealth of countries - which aims to represents diverse countries all over the globe - and also do important work with mental health charities.

So claims of racism and a failure to deal properly with mental health issues go against all of that and are very damaging.

What have the Royal Family said about the interview?

So far nothing.

Traditionally the Royal Family don't get involved in responding to the news - they have a famous motto: "Never explain, never complain".

But as BBC Royal expert Johnny Diamond explained: "What is the Palace to say about the accusation that an unnamed member of the family made a comment - more than one by the sounds of things - about the skin colour of the couple's child-to-be? The mind boggles."

Emergency meetings involving senior royals have taken place following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey, but according to BBC royal correspondent Daniela Relph, Buckingham Palace "will not want to feel rushed into saying something" about Prince Harry and Meghan's claims.

What have other people been saying?

Many celebrities in the US have spoken out in support of the couple and US President Joe Biden's spokeswoman said she would praise anyone for having the courage to speak out about mental health.

In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson wouldn't comment when he asked about it on Monday 9 March, but said he has "always had the highest admiration for the Queen and the unifying role she plays".

After being asked specifically if he believed the Royal Family was racist, he said: "when it comes to matters to do with the Royal Family, the right thing for prime ministers to say is nothing,"

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer said that Meghan's allegations about racism and a lack of mental health support should be taken "very seriously".

In response to what Harry said about the way newspapers treated Meghan, the Society of Editors - which represents newspapers - said: "It is not acceptable for the Duke and Duchess to make such claims without providing any supporting evidence.

"If it is simply the case the Sussexes feel that the press by questioning their actions and commenting on their roles when working as royals funded by the taxpayer were being racist then they are mistaken."

Ian Murray from the The Society of Editors added: "The UK media has a proud record of calling out racism and also being at the forefront of campaigns to support mental health awareness, another of the issues raised by the couple."

What happens next?

Well, the truth is that we don't know.

The interview has been broadcast in the US and in the UK and the world is waiting to see if, and how, the Palace will respond.

Will they apologise for what's happened, deny what Meghan and Harry have said is true, or explain how they are going to investigate the claims that the couple have made?

It's also possible that they won't do anything right now, but will wait until the storm blows over before responding.