'We want clear masks in all schools'

You might be loving being back in school, even if for some of you in Years 7 and 8 in England it now means wearing face masks in the classroom.

But one charity - the National Deaf Children's Society - is warning that wearing face masks in class will have "serious consequences" for children with hearing loss.

The government says the rule is only temporary and will be reviewed, and that its guidance says there are exceptions, for example if a teacher has a student who lip reads.

Toby, Dinah and Austin - who all rely on lip reading - want clear masks introduced in schools across the UK.

They've been telling us about how they feel about returning to school.