The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen by many as a good thing for the Royal family – some said they showed a modern side to a traditional institution.

But now, it’s become clear that the relationship between them and the senior members of the Royal family have been damaged.

Harry and Meghan spoke out in an extraordinary interview with US TV star Oprah Winfrey to tell us why they think things have gone wrong.

Buckingham Palace have not yet commented on what was said in the interview.

Ricky takes a look back at Harry and Meghan's story so far.