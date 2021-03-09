play
Watch Newsround

Meghan and Harry: The story so far

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen by many as a good thing for the Royal family – some said they showed a modern side to a traditional institution.

But now, it’s become clear that the relationship between them and the senior members of the Royal family have been damaged.

Harry and Meghan spoke out in an extraordinary interview with US TV star Oprah Winfrey to tell us why they think things have gone wrong.

Buckingham Palace have not yet commented on what was said in the interview.

Ricky takes a look back at Harry and Meghan's story so far.

Watch more videos

Meghan and Harry: The story so far
Video

Meghan and Harry: The story so far

Your Planet: Environment and nature
Video

Your Planet: Environment and nature

Explore the Scottish landscape in Minecraft
Video

Explore the Scottish landscape in Minecraft

How is the UK's cladding crisis affecting kids?
Video

How is the UK's cladding crisis affecting kids?

Meet the robots helping to tackle loneliness in Japan
Video

Meet the robots helping to tackle loneliness in Japan

Radio 1's Mollie King talks about her dyslexia
Video

Radio 1's Mollie King talks about her dyslexia

Strange News: The week's strangest news
Video

Strange News: The week's strangest news

The Big Question: How are planets named?
Video

The Big Question: How are planets named?

Education Minister answers YOUR questions!
Video

Education Minister answers YOUR questions!

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Flora and Ulysses: Hear from the stars of Disney's new film!
Video

Flora and Ulysses: Hear from the stars of Disney's new film!

My Mum Tracy Beaker: Meet Tracy and Jess
Video

My Mum Tracy Beaker: Meet Tracy and Jess

Tim Peake: How to become an astronaut
Video

Tim Peake: How to become an astronaut

Who's the secret singing Newsrounder?!
Video

Who's the secret singing Newsrounder?!

Top Stories

Vicky Ford MP

Government minister: Hopefully no more school bubbles being sent home

comments
boy-talking-about-school
play
0:48

How does it feel to be back at school?

Harlequin toad.

Super rare toad bred in UK

comments
Newsround Home