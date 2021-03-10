play
Coronavirus: Nightingale hospitals to close from April

Last updated at 13:50
The exterior of the Nightingale Hospital in HarrogateNHS England/Simon Dewhurst
Nightingale hospitals like this one will close from April

The emergency Nightingale hospitals set up to cope with a surge of Covid-19 cases are to close from April, the NHS has said.

The extra hospitals were opened last year to help protect other hospitals from having to deal with too many coronavirus patients during the peak of the pandemic.

Seven Nightingale hospitals were built in England, starting in April 2020.

Another was set up in Belfast, while Scotland and Wales had their own temporary hospitals.

Nightingale hospital in SunderlandPA Media
Sunderland's Nightingale hospital will stay open as a vaccination centre

The Nightingale hospitals have largely not been needed, but the NHS said they had been "on hand as the ultimate insurance policy in case existing hospital capacity was overwhelmed".

An NHS spokesman said that as the health service learned more about Covid-19 and how to successfully treat it, existing hospitals were able to cope with the number of patients.

Some sites, like the ones in London and Sunderland, will stay open for vaccinations.

Yorkshire's Nightingale hospital, which was opened by Captain Sir Tom Moore, will now be used as a testing centre until it closes.

In a statement, the NHS thanked its staff and partners "who worked so hard to set the Nightingales up so swiftly".

